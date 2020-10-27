1,700% increase in drug seizures at Michigan ports of entry, CBP reports

DETROIT – The U.S. Customs and Border Protection releases stats every year about the amount of illegal items they confiscate annually.

This year, they are reporting a steep increase in items.

CBP reported 9,059 pounds of marijuana, 211 pounds of cocaine, 15 pounds of fentanyl and two pounds of meth have been seized from people leaving or entering the United States at Michigan ports of entry. The latest incident happened Monday when a nurse was caught reportedly trying to smuggle a literal ton of marijuana.

Items were seized at the Ambassador Bridge, the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie, and Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

CBP reported a 1,736% increase in seized marijuana and 227% increase in weapons seized -- enough to supply a small army.

Why the increase in illegal items crossing the border?

“These folks are worried about getting these items into the country because of COVID,” said CBP agent Chris Perry.

Nearly $5 million dollars in undeclared currency has also been seized this year.

More: Metro Detroit crime news