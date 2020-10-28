Health Department lists Port Huron bar as potential COVID exposure site

PORT HURON, Mich. – The St. Clair County Health Department has identified Roche Bar, located at 405 Quay Street in Port Huron, as a potential coronavirus exposure site after an employee tested positive.

Officials urge anyone who has visited Roche Bar between Oct. 17 and Oct. 25 to monitor for symptoms over the next 14 days and to seek testing.

Patrons should take precautions to avoid transmitting COVID-19 to others. The health department listed the following steps to protect others:

Wearing a mask or face covering when in public spaces

Practicing social distancing- 6 feet or more away from others

Avoiding large gatherings

Staying home when you are sick

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.