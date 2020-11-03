54ºF

Watch live: 2020 election results and coverage from NBC News

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on Election Day

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

The live coverage begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
DETROIT – Watch live election results and analysis of the 2020 presidential race between President Trump and Joe Biden, as well as results of key state and local races.

The coverage begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. You can watch live at that time in the video player below.

