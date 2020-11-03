Watch live: 2020 election results and coverage from NBC News

DETROIT – Watch live election results and analysis of the 2020 presidential race between President Trump and Joe Biden, as well as results of key state and local races.
The coverage begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. You can watch live at that time in the video player below.
ELECTION DAY COVERAGE
- Election Day 2020: What to know before voting in Michigan
- Kamala Harris to campaign in Detroit on Election Day
- LIVE STREAM: 2020 Election Day coverage on NBC News
- Control of Senate at stake as Trump’s allies face Democrats