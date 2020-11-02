Kamala Harris to campaign in Detroit on Election Day

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROIT – On Tuesday, Nov. 3 Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will campaign in Detroit, the Biden-Harris campaign announced Monday.

The Biden-Harris campaign did not provide specific details on exactly where she will be campaigning in Detroit on Election Day.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden in addition to Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff will get out the vote in key battleground states.

Michigan is a battleground state with both presidential candidates vying for electoral votes that could have major implications on the election’s outcome.

The former vice president will travel to Scranton and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania tomorrow. His wife will travel to Tampa and St. Petersburg, Florida and Wake County, North Carolina on Election Day.

Emhoff will travel to Columbus, Ohio Tuesday.

Additional details are expected to be released on Harris' upcoming visit to Detroit.