Proposal 1 on protecting Michigan’s water, wildlife and parks passes

DETROIT – Michigan residents overwhelmingly voted in favor of Proposal 1 to protect Michigan’s water, wildlife and parks.

Voters across the political spectrum voted yes on Proposal 1, which commits oil and gas royalties to protection of the state’s land, water sources and parks in perpetuity by lifting the cap on Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund.

Proposal 1 had broad, bipartisan support from the start. It was put on the November ballot unanimously by the Michigan Legislature in 2018 and was supported by all of Michigan’s living governors.

The Vote Yes on Prop 1 campaign was founded by the The Nature Conservency, Michigan Environmental Council, Michigan United Conservation Clubs, Heart of the Lakes, mParks and Michigan Trails and Greenways Alliance. Notably, it was supported by more than 70 environmental, conservation, business, community and labor organizations who worked together to pass Proposal 1.

“Proposal 1 passed because of strong bipartisan support from conservationists and environmentalists, business and community leaders and our elected officials. This is a victory for Michiganders in every corner of the state – from the U.P. to Detroit,” said Becca Maher, Vote Yes campaign manager. “With the passage of Proposal 1, voters sent a clear message to Lansing – we must prioritize protecting our natural resources and conserving and creating access to our outdoor spaces, now and for future generations.”

2020 election results: Michigan Proposal 1 outcome mapped by county