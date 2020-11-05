61ºF

Local News

Live at 1:15 p.m.: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to provide update on COVID-19 in Michigan

Michigan reported 4,101 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Thursday on the state’s handling of COVID-19.

Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, will hold a briefing at 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

You can watch live in the stream above.

Michigan officials reported 4,101 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday (Nov. 4), marking the first time the state has had more than 4,000 new cases confirmed in a single day.

Since the start of the pandemic, Michigan has reported 192,096 cases of COVID-19 and 7,419 deaths.

