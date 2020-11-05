Unifor reaches tentative agreement with General Motors to avoid strike

(Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

This morning Unifor announced its Master Bargaining Committee reached a tentative agreement for 1,7000 members working at General Motors in St. Catharines, Oshawa and Woodstock, Ontario.

The move averts any chance of a strike.

Unifor’s National President Jerry Dias and bargaining committee representatives will hold a virtual news conference at 10 a.m. to provide more information about the tentative agreement.

Unifor is Canada’s largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy.