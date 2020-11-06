ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Nov. 6, 2020

What to know today 🌅

Trump-Biden presidential race: Follow live votes count updates here

The Nov. 3, 2020 election count has spilled all the way to Friday, Nov. 6 with a tight race between President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden in key battleground states.

The votes counting continues in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada. In the early morning, Biden took his first lead in Georgia -- view that race here.

Trending 📈

🚫 Michigan judge denies Trump campaign request to stop counting ballots

Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens says she will deny a request from President Trump’s campaign to stop counting ballots over a claim that a poll challenger was denied access to view ballots being counted.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday, although, Michigan has already completed its ballot counting.

Judge Stephens said an official written order will be issued on Friday.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 197,806 as of Thursday, including 7,470 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update represents 5,710 new cases and 51 additional deaths, including 26 from a Vital Records review. On Wednesday, the state reported 192,096 total cases and 7,419 deaths.

The case total is much higher than Michigan’s previous record for single-day cases, which was 4,101 on Wednesday (Nov. 4). Thursday’s daily death report of 51 is the highest single-day death count the state has reported since May 30 (57 deaths).

New COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Michigan. Testing has increased in recent weeks, with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, but the positive rate has increased to above 8% over the last week. Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last four weeks, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,507 on Wednesday, the highest it has ever been. The state’s fatality rate is 4.0%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 63,900 on Wednesday, its highest mark on record. More than 121,000 have recovered in Michigan.

