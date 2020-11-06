Waiting on crucial Pennsylvania vote count: Here’s the latest

Pennsylvania could help decide the presidential race between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

As of Thursday, Nov. 5, Biden only needs one more state -- at least six electoral votes -- to get to 270 and be projected the winner. Pennsylvania is worth 20 electoral votes in this election. According to the AP’s projections, Biden has collected 264 electoral votes as of Thursday night.

Trump, meanwhile, has 214 electoral votes and needs to win Pennsylvania to stay in the race. There are four other states up for grabs: Alaska (3 electoral votes), Georgia (10), North Carolina (15) and Nevada (6).

Trump held a 675,000-vote lead on Wednesday before prematurely declaring victory in the state.

“We’re winning Pennsylvania by a tremendous amount. We’re up 690,000 votes in Pennsylvania. These aren’t even close. It’s not like, ‘Oh, it’s close,’” Trump said during an appearance at the White House.

As of Thursday evening, Trump still held a lead of more than 60,000 votes in Pennsylvania as of before thousands more mail-in ballots began to be counted across state, including in heavily populated counties such as Allegheny County (Pittsburgh) and Philadelphia County. That lead dwindled to 22,576 votes by 12 a.m. Friday.

Follow the vote count updates below.

President Trump's lead in Pennsylvania is now 22,576. — Ian Rhodes (@IanRhodesLive) November 6, 2020

To the west, Biden was leading in Nevada (view here) early Friday morning. The AP has projected Biden won Arizona’s 11 electoral votes, but votes were still being counted in that state as of Friday morning.

Map showing Nov. 3, 2020 General Election results by Pennsylvania county:

Follow updates here: