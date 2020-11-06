Metro Detroit weather: Tons of sun with highs in the upper 60s

We are now well into our much-anticipated warm spell, and you may want to get used to it…it’ll be around for a while. Today will be another Car Wash Alert Day, as you can wash your car and safely know that you’ll get some value out of that car wash since we won’t see rain until the middle of next week.

Our Friday will feature a ton of sun, with afternoon highs reaching the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 8 to 13 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:13 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:20 p.m.

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Spectacular Weekend !

I’ve been telling you since late last week to start planning for an amazing fall weekend, and all of our dreams are coming true! We’ll have plenty of sunshine both days, with highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius), and overnight lows in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Sunday night, with lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

How Long Will This Last ?

Monday looks like another fantastic day, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius)…and perhaps even a tad warmer than that.

Mostly clear Monday night, with lows in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

I think we’ll hang onto one more dry day on Tuesday, since the approaching cold front has now slowed a bit and may not get here until Tuesday night (I’ve noticed throughout my career that hurricanes and tropical storms slow down our weather pattern and, since Eta will be prancing around in the Gulf of Mexico early next week, this is why the front is slowing). As long as we keep at least partly cloudy skies Tuesday, we shouldn’t have much trouble getting to near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Showers develop Tuesday night, with lows in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Showers end Wednesday morning, with at least partial sunshine developing for the afternoon behind the cold front, which also brings us our reality check: highs back closer to average…in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius). It sure would have been nice to extend the streak of nice weather into this Veteran’s Day, but that won’t be the case.

It appears that average early November temperatures will then stay with us through next weekend.

Perspective

Here are our record highs for the next several days: