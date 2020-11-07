11-year-old boy rings bell, signaling end of cancer treatment

DETROIT – An 11-year-old, who battled and now overcome cancer twice in his lifetime, rang the bell to signal the end of his treatment.

After several months, Pedro Martinez was able to leave Children’s Hospital. Friends and family also held a drive-by parade.

Pedro was first diagnosed and treated with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2017. He experienced a relapse earlier this year and had to receive a bone marrow transplant from his father.

“This is awesome to be able to come out here and share this moment with Pedro and his family, and all of the hospital staff and providers. (This year) 2020 has been a tough year for all of us, and it’s moments like this that really brings us together,” said Kathy Donovan, chief executive officer of Children’s Hospital of Michigan.

Children’s Hospital of Michigan is home to the region’s only pediatric bone marrow transplant unit.

You can watch the report in the video above.

