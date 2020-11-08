69ºF

Alex Trebek dies at 80 after long battle with cancer, confirms Jeopardy!

Nation mourns loss of popular television show host

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Alex Trebek speaks at Harry Friedman Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on November 01, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage) (Getty Images)

DETROIT – Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died this morning, the show announced on social media Sunday afternoon.

“Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex,” the show Tweeted.

Trebek died after a long battle with cancer.

