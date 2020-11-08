Alex Trebek dies at 80 after long battle with cancer, confirms Jeopardy!

DETROIT – Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died this morning, the show announced on social media Sunday afternoon.

“Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex,” the show Tweeted.

Trebek died after a long battle with cancer.

Stay with Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit as this story continues to develop.