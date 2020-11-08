Metro Detroit weather: Nice and sunny fall day with highs in the low 70s

DETROIT – Wasn’t that an amazing Saturday? Detroit Metropolitan Airport officially reached a high of 71 degrees (21.5 degrees Celsius), which broke our old November 7th record of 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius), set 104 years ago way back in 1916.

Today’s record high is 71 degrees, and that one was set 105 years ago, in 1915. We have a shot at tying or breaking that record, too, as the abnormally warm air mass remains overhead, and we should get plenty of sunshine. We may see a few clouds pop up in the afternoon, but that won’t diminish what’s shaping up to be a fantastic day.

One thing that could prevent us from hitting that record is the wind: Saturday’s southwest wind will become more of a south wind today. If the wind continues backing and eventually becomes a southeast wind, then that would bring cooler air from Lake Erie inland, which could keep the official temperature at Metro a tad cooler than it was yesterday. We’ll see!

Today’s sunrise is at 7:16 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:18 p.m.

Mostly clear Sunday night, with milder lows near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny and warm once again on Monday, with highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius). We likely won’t break Monday’s record high of 75 degrees (24 degrees Celsius), set in 1999.

Mostly clear Monday night, with lows in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Tuesday…our last day in this warm air mass…with highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius), which likely will break Tuesday’s record high of 68 degrees (20 degrees Celsius), set in 1999.

A cold front – the front edge of a much cooler air mass – crosses the area with some showers Tuesday night. Temperatures will initially drop into the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius) and hold steady, then perhaps slip into the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius) by dawn.

The Tuesday night rain ends before dawn Wednesday, and the day should eventually become mostly sunny. However, this won’t be the mostly sunny that you’ve become used to over the past week, as it’ll be breezy and cooler, with highs in the low-to-mid 50s (11-13 degrees Celsius), which is right around average for this time of year.

Thursday through Saturday all look dry, with varying amounts of sunshine and highs generally in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Saturday definitely looks to be the better of next weekend’s two days, as the long range computer models have been pretty consistent thus far in bringing in some rain on Sunday.