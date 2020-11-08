Volunteers beautiful Scarlet’s Playground in Commerce Township

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Volunteers from thirty companies worked together Saturday at a Metro Detroit park.

The weather was perfect for volunteers to be outside planting trees and shrubs, but it wasn’t any ordinary landscaping job. They were beautifying a barrier-free, all-inclusive play space for children.

Scarlet’s Playground opened in Commerce Township in June. It’s named after Scarlet Clark, the granddaughter of long-time media personality Stephen Clark. His wife was emotional seeing the volunteers hard at work Saturday.

“When it comes from love, for her anything is possible,” Larenne Clark said.

The Michigan Green Industry Association Day of Service donated and installed nearly $80,000 dollars worth of landscaping, flowers and plants.

“It’s heartwarming to see them come together. They compete in their field, bidding on jobs, but today they’re all as one,” said Diane Banks with Michigan Green Industry Association.

The 18,000 square foot play space has rubberized surfaces and the equipment has double wide ramps to accommodate wheelchairs. Now families will be able to enjoy a beautiful green backdrop to this one-of-a kind park.

More information on Scarlet’s Playground can be found on its official website here.