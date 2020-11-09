Detroit police seek missing 15-year-old girl last seen Oct. 30

DETROIT – Police are looking for Carly Sparks, a 15-year-old girl who was last seen at about 9 p.m., Oct. 30 in the 2700 block of Hooker Street.

It was reported that she was last seen on the porch with a 23-year old friend named Tamaiya.

Carly is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, black boots, a white hoodie and a blue coat.

Anyone who has seen Carly Sparks or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

