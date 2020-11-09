Virtual infinite scholars college fair

This is the fourth year Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones has hosted the Infinite Scholars Program.
President Jones is set to host a virtual college fair every night this week from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The event will feature over 70 colleges and universities providing “onsite” admission and scholarships and information to local graduating high school seniors.
There will be a different set of colleges and universities featured every day.
In order to participate students must register by clicking here.
Any questions? Call (313)-580-0641 or email detroitcollegefair@detroitmi.gov