Virtual infinite scholars college fair

(Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

This is the fourth year Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones has hosted the Infinite Scholars Program.

President Jones is set to host a virtual college fair every night this week from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will feature over 70 colleges and universities providing “onsite” admission and scholarships and information to local graduating high school seniors.

There will be a different set of colleges and universities featured every day.

In order to participate students must register by clicking here.

Any questions? Call (313)-580-0641 or email detroitcollegefair@detroitmi.gov