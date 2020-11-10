Salvation Army hiring at all of its 31 southeast Michigan family thrift stores

DETROIT – The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center is hiring for a variety of full-time and part-time positions at all of its 31 family thrift stores.

The following positions are available at Salvation Army locations:

Production Associates

Dock Workers (warehouse)

Donation Attendants

Assistant Managers

Sales Associates

Truck Drivers (warehouse)

Compensation will vary based on experience. Individuals interested in management positions must have supervisory experience and a valid driver’s license to qualify.

The Salvation Army ARC offers competitive benefits including health, vision and dental insurance; 403(b) and pension plans in addition to paid time off.

Applicants must be able to pass a criminal background check and substance screening to accept a position.

Available job listings are posted online here. Those interested can apply online or at their preferred Salvation Army location. Warehouse applicants can also drop off their completed application at the warehouse located at 4815 Cabot Street in Detroit.

All the stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday with extended hours from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays for seniors, vulnerable adults, pregnant women and immunocompromised shoppers.

