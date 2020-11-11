51ºF

Roseville police seek missing 12-year-old girl who did not show up for school

Amerie Lynn Bates was last seen leaving Roseville home for school Wednesday morning

Roseville police are looking for Amerie Lynn Bates, 12, who was last seen on Nov. 11, 2020 leaving her home in the area of Frazho Road and Ronald Street between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Photos provided by the Roseville Police Department.
Roseville police are looking for Amerie Lynn Bates, 12, who was last seen on Nov. 11, 2020 leaving her home in the area of Frazho Road and Ronald Street between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Photos provided by the Roseville Police Department. (WDIV)

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who did not show up for school on Wednesday.

Roseville police say Amerie Lynn Bates was last seen leaving her residence in the area of Frazho Road and Ronald Street between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Bates left her home to attend school but never arrived, officials said. The girl has not been seen or heard from since.

The missing girl is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing between 140-150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black sweatpants and a pink and purple camouflaged backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4484.

