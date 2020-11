SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – No one was injured during a Thursday morning apartment fire in Southfield.

Southfield Fire Department chief Johnny Menifee said the building was undergoing renovations and there was a previous fire in the same unit.

The fire happened at the Carnegie Park Apartment complex, located near the intersection of 11 Mile and Inkster roads.

Multiple fire departments helped battle the three-alarm fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.