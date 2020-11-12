Police surround Redford home with barricaded gunman inside

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have surrounded a Redford Township home Thursday afternoon where an armed man has barricaded himself.

Officials say a domestic situation at a residence in the area of Lexington and Norfolk resulted in the gunman pointing a firearm at another individual. When officers responded to the scene, the gunman pointed the weapon at the hostage and barricaded himself inside the home, police say.

One shot was heard inside the home. Authorities say the gunman may have shot himself. It is unclear who is inside the home with the gunman at this time.

Police and a SWAT team have the home surrounded as of Thursday afternoon. Officials say officers will enter the home at some point.

