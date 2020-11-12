Retired Wayne County Judge Dalton Roberson dies at 83

DETROIT – Retired Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Dalton Roberson has died at age 83.

His death comes after a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Roberson is a legal legend in Michigan and was originally on the bench for 25 years from 1974 to 1999. For the past five years he was still presiding over cases as a visiting judge.

Roberson served on the Michigan Civil Rights Commission, was named chief judge of records court in the late 1980s and was named judge of the year by the National Conference of Black Lawyers in 1992.

He was a graduate of Michigan State University, a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, and an avid golfer.

Roberson leaves behind his daughter, Porsche Roberson, the CEO of Focus: HOPE and an extended member of the Local 4 family with frequent appearances and “Flashpoint," along with her brother, his wife, and their two daughters, Roberson’s adorable granddaughters.