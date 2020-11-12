White Lake Township police say residents can have packages shipped to department to prevent theft

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – With the holidays fast approaching, we’re going to start seeing more deliveries at home. That means it’s prime time for package thefts.

The White Lake Township Police Department has a plan to help keep packages safe by offering their front porch. Lt. Matt Ivory said you can have packages shipped to them and they’ll keep guard until you get there.

Just change the shipping address to the White Lake Township Police Department at 7525 Highland Rd, White Lake, MI 48383. You will need some form of ID, a purchase confirmation or delivery confirmation before you’ll be able to pick up your package.

You have to be a White Lake Township resident and packages can’t be heavier than 50 pounds. You can’t have anything illegal shipped, no flammable liquids, hazardous materials or live animals.

The program is active now and will run through Dec. 21.

