Amazon expands in-garage delivery service to include parts of Southeast Michigan

DETROIT – Amazon is expanding its Key by Amazon’s In-Garage Delivery service to more cities across the U.S., including parts of Southeast Michigan.

The service allows eligible Prime members to get their packages dropped off inside their garage to keep delivered packages safe.

You can click here to check if in-garage delivery is available in your area and to get more information.

The service was first launched in 50 cities and now has expanded to more than 4,000 cities. Eligible Prime members with a myQ smart garage door opener can link the myQ App with Key and then select the “FREE In-Garage Delivery” option when they order something from Amazon’s website.

“Customers tell us they appreciate the convenience and peace of mind that in-garage delivery offers, and we’re happy to expand service to thousands of additional cities,” said Pete Gerstberger, Head of Key by Amazon.

READ: Continuous Amazon coverage