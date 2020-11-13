Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith tests positive for COVID-19

Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the U.S. District Court for Eastern Michigan.

Smith was scheduled for a plea hearing in federal court on Friday. That hearing has been pushed back to Dec. 17.

According to officials, Smith was released from a local hospital on Nov. 9, but continues to “exhibit severe symptoms of the virus" and is in quarantine.

Smith faced a federal judge in September in connection to an alleged embezzlement scheme. His plea was a part of an ongoing investigation into spending from a public forfeiture fund. Smith said he had told three people -- two assistant prosecutors and a friend -- to lie about the use of campaign funds.

He is also facing charges of embezzlement and racketeering for his spending of $600,000 from an obscure Macomb County forfeiture fund.

READ: Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith charged in state, federal investigations

READ: Ex-Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith faces up to 21 months in jail following guilty plea

READ: Former Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith pleads guilty to obstruction of justice