Can Michigan restaurants survive new COVID-19 restrictions?

DETROIT – Restaurants were still reeling from the first shutdown earlier this year, and back then they got help from the government.

Starting Wednesday restaurants and bars will be forced to close indoor dining and that extra help is nowhere to be found.

Many restaurant owners are uncertain about whether they will be able to make it this time around.

Just Sunday night Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced new COVID-19 restrictions that include prohibiting indoor dining.

Details: Why is indoor dining at Michigan restaurants being shut down for 3 weeks despite fewer outbreaks?

The only option restaurant owners have is offering outdoor service and carryout.

“There is some frustration with the fact that we’re already operating at a reduced capacity. I’m not making the revenues, all the restaurants are not making any money. Revenue is down, still that’s frustrating, quite honestly and to have such an order and without any type of legislation or resources behind it is also frustrating,” said Nya Marshall, owner of Ivy Kitchen and Cocktails in Detroit.

The governor said she made the move to get coronavirus case numbers in the state under control.

