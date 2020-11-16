Metro Detroit school districts weigh risk vs. reward of sending any students back to face-to-face learning this year

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Many local school districts are grappling with the risk versus reward of sending any students back to face-to-face learning for any portion of the remainder of 2020.

A power outage shut the doors of the Romeo Middle School on Monday, which means it’s possible that for those students doing in-person learning, they may have already seen the last day of face-to-face learning for the year.

That’s because the Romeo district, like many others across the state, is trying to figure out what to do next. The Romeo district pre-empted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement by two days. It pulled all of its students out of face-to-face learning for the next three weeks last Friday.

The district will be meeting on Nov. 30 to determine if any students will be returning this year. The Fraser School District, which was moving full steam ahead to bring its students back to face-to-face learning on Nov. 30 is now pushing pause on the return of high school students.

The school board is holding an emergency meeting on Monday night to discuss the kindergarten through 8th-grade plan for the next three weeks and beyond.