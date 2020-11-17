Ohio governor announces 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew to slow spread of COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew as the state tries to slow the rapid spread of COVID-19.

The curfew will begin Thursday (Nov. 19) and last for 21 days, DeWine tweeted.

“We believe this will help reduce COVID-19 spread,” he wrote. “I’m also asking each Ohioan every day to do at least one thing that reduces your contact with others.”

We are issuing a curfew in Ohio that will start Thursday. This will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for 21 days. We believe this will help reduce #COVID19 spread. I'm also asking each Ohioan every day to do at least one thing that reduces your contact with others. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 17, 2020

“Each one of us will make a difference," DeWine continued. "If we can cut down contacts by 20-25 percent, this will make a difference. Paired with mask-wearing, this will go a long way from stopping our hospitals from being overrun.”

DeWine and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were included in a virtual discussion Tuesday among Midwest governors. They asked residents to follow COVID-19 safety protocols as cases spike around the nation.

Ohio has seen a similar COVID-19 surge as Michigan in recent weeks. On Tuesday, Ohio reported 7,079 new COVID-19 cases, bring the state total up to 312,443.

Michigan’s most recent update came Monday afternoon, when the state reported 12,763 new cases over the last two days -- an average of 6,381.5 cases per day. The state has confirmed a total of 264,576 COVID-19 cases and 8,049 deaths.