Officials: Don’t panic buy toilet paper, paper towel or other items because it causes a ripple effect in the supply chain

LANSING, Mich. – Officials are reminding Michigan residents that they shouldn’t panic buy products like toilet paper, paper towel and other items.

The reminder comes from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Director Gary McDowell and Michigan Retailers Association CEO William Hallan and Meijer CEO Todd Weer, Senior Vice President of Stores.

“Michigan has an ample supply of food products and other items. But, when shoppers panic buy products like toilet paper, paper towel and other items, it creates a ripple effect within the supply chain,” said McDowell. “Buying what your household will use for the week keeps the supply chain moving, ensures everyone has access to what they need and allows the stores to replenish shelves for your next shopping trip.”

Hallan is uring Michigan residents to limit purchases to a week’s worth of supply.

“Retailers across the state continue to work hard to restore and maintain product levels in stores to meet the demand in communities,” said Hallan. “Consumers need to know that stores, particularly grocery stores, will remain open. Consumers should plan for essentials in weekly increments to ensure that supply levels remain steady over the next few weeks. As retailers continue to do their part to keep retail environments safe to shop, we are asking consumers to do their part by limiting quantities to ensure there is enough for everyone.”

