Metro Detroit grocery stores face second wave of supply demand amid COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – Since the announcement of this latest round of COVID-19 restrictions, we’re seeing some of what we saw back in March and April.

Nov. 18, 2020 -- Michigan coronavirus cases up to 277,806; Death toll now at 8,190

The paper towel aisle at a Target in Dearborn Heights was cleared out, but that’s not what it looks like all over town. The Meijer store on 8 Mile Road in Detroit was fully stocked with paper products.

It seems at most stores it’s paper products and cleaning items that are in short supply.

Michigan’s ‘3-week pause’ COVID restrictions go into effect today: What to know

Michigan is entering a three-week “pause” to several activities in an effort to help stop a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Under new restrictions issued Sunday evening by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), here’s what will be closed starting Wednesday, Nov. 18 until Dec. 8 in Michigan.

