40ºF

Help Me Hank

Metro Detroit grocery stores face second wave of supply demand amid COVID-19 pandemic

Store supply is hit and miss throughout Metro Detroit

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Help Me Hank, Coronavirus, COVID-19, COVID, Michigan COVID, Michigan Coronavirus, Michigan COVID-19, Grocery Stores, Metro Detroit, Shopping, Paper Products, Cleaning Products, Grocery Store Shelves

DETROIT – Since the announcement of this latest round of COVID-19 restrictions, we’re seeing some of what we saw back in March and April.

Nov. 18, 2020 -- Michigan coronavirus cases up to 277,806; Death toll now at 8,190

The paper towel aisle at a Target in Dearborn Heights was cleared out, but that’s not what it looks like all over town. The Meijer store on 8 Mile Road in Detroit was fully stocked with paper products.

It seems at most stores it’s paper products and cleaning items that are in short supply.

Watch the video for the full report.

Michigan’s ‘3-week pause’ COVID restrictions go into effect today: What to know

Michigan is entering a three-week “pause” to several activities in an effort to help stop a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Under new restrictions issued Sunday evening by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), here’s what will be closed starting Wednesday, Nov. 18 until Dec. 8 in Michigan.

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: