Detroit to allow restaurants to operate outdoor seating this winter amid COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – Nearly 200 bars and restaurants in the city of Detroit applied for outdoor seating so they can earn some kind of revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those permits are set to expire in one week. However, Detroit will still allow winter outdoor seating through a new set of permits.

Derrick and Ladonna Reynolds recently opened Good Times on the Avenue on Livernois Avenue in Detroit. They have done their best to keep afloat during the pandemic. Outdoor summer dining helped immensely.

On Monday morning, Detroit announced an outdoor dining program. There are some new rules this time. Sidewalks, on-street parking and private parking lots can be used. Tents can only have one side down. Igloo style seating is allowed, but only with one household at a time.

The current permits expire on Nov. 30. Business owners must get a new permit before operating anything outside. Customers will be allowed to use the bathrooms, but they will have to wear a mask.

DETROIT (Nov. 18, 2020) -- In response to a newly-issued three-week shutdown, many Michigan restaurants are adding outdoor dining options to keep business flowing while meeting new statewide restrictions.

On Wednesday, new coronavirus restrictions issued by the state health department go into effect due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases and increased virus spread throughout Michigan. Under the new restrictions, restaurants and bars can no longer offer indoor dining services until at least December 8. Carry-out and outdoor dining options are still allowed.

