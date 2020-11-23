Leaders react after board certifies President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Michigan

DETROIT – This afternoon the Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted to certify the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election results.

The vote was 3-1 with an individual Republican board member abstaining during the certification process.

Shortly after news of the board certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Michigan spread leaders statewide issued statements in response.

Read local reactions

“I commend the three members of the State Board of Canvassers who voted to follow the law and certify the 2020 election results today. The people of Michigan have spoken. President-elect Biden won the State of Michigan by more than 154,000 votes, and he will be our next president on January 20th. I also want to thank Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and the local clerks across Michigan who made sure this year’s election was free, fair and secure, and the voters who turned out in record numbers to make their voices heard. Now, it’s time to put this election behind us and come together as a state to defeat our common enemy: COVID-19.” -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

“The Board fulfilled its legal duties today in certifying the results, and now our democratic process can move forward. This is America at work. I am also glad the conspiracy theories pushed by far too many Democrats and some talking heads in the media for attention and personal or political gain have finally been put to rest. As we have been saying consistently for weeks, the Legislature will uphold the law and respect this result as it works to improve the process for next time. That includes continuing our work in the House and Senate Oversight committees getting answers for the many people across our state who are concerned about the integrity of the process and giving them the peace of mind they deserve. That too is America at work.” -- Michigan Republican and Speaker of the House, Lee Chatfield

“Democracy has prevailed. Today’s vote of the State Board of Canvassers to certify Michigan’s November election confirms the truth: the election was fair and secure, and the results accurately reflect the will of the voters.

A record breaking 5.5 million Michigan citizens cast ballots in this election, more than ever before in our state’s history. Their will is clear and unequivocal.

Now we turn to the important work of implementing a statewide risk limiting audit and local procedural audits to affirm the integrity of the process and identify opportunities for improvement. And we will continue working with lawmakers at the state and federal level to strengthen our elections even further in the months ahead.

Our democracy, like the election officials who administer it, is resilient. Today it and they survived an unprecedented attack on its integrity. There will no doubt be more similar attacks in the future, based in falsehoods and misinformation. But then, as now, we will be ready to respond as always with facts, data, and the truth.” -- Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

“The Michigan Democratic Party released the following statement on behalf of Chair Lavora Barnes on the Michigan State Board of Canvassers voting to certify the November election:”We are glad to see the Board of Canvassers stand up to Donald Trump’s intimidation and harassment and carry out their constitutional duties to certify the election results. Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by 154,187 votes in our state after over 2.8 million Michiganders stood up and supported the President-Elect. We’re proud to send 16 electors to the electoral college on December 14 to vote for the next president, Joe Biden.” -- Michigan Democratic Party

“I commend the members of the Board of State Canvassers for today’s vote to certify our election results. A record number of citizens turned out to vote in an election that was fair, secure and transparent. It is now the responsibility of every official and leader in this country to ensure that the will of the voters is heard. The Board’s actions today did exactly that in Michigan and I appreciate and respect their courage under these historic circumstances.” -- Michigan Attorney General, Dana Nessel

“Michiganders made their voices heard in a secure and fair election. The certification of Michigan’s results upholds the will of voters and the results verified by all 83 counties. The election is over and it’s time for everyone to move forward. We need to come together as a state and country to address the pressing challenges facing us, starting with this unprecedented pandemic.” -- U.S. Senator Gary Peters

“Michigan voters resoundingly chose Joe Biden to be the next President of the United States by more than 150,000 votes in a fair and transparent election. The majority of the State Board of Canvassers did their jobs today. It’s time to move forward to address the urgent problems facing our state and country.” -- Democratic U.S. Senator from Michigan, Debbie Stabenow

PREVIOUS COVERAGE