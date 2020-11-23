More people in Metro Detroit are facing food insecurity amid COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – While many people are preparing for Thanksgiving Dinner, there is a growing number of people who are worried about every meal -- every single day.

The lines at food banks are getting longer. People are showing up, needing help, who have never needed help before. It’s not about a one-time Thanksgiving turkey giveaway -- it’s about chronic food insecurity and uncertainty.

Gleaners Food Bank, which has numerous programs and partners to feed families, has seen exponential growth by about 50,000 people every month.

Macomb Community Action said even though the need is great, they have plenty of food.

Boy Scouts help Ann Arbor food drive set single-day collection record

Members of Boy Scout Troop 27 of St. Francis Parish helped the St. Francis Parish Food Drive break its single-day collection record on Saturday.

According to event coordinator and Troop 27 alumnus Zach Damon, Troop 27 collected 591 bags and boxes of food and personal items -- enough to help over 100 local families.

