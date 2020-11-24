Pinckney Community Schools closed Tuesday due to internet outage

Schools within the Pinckney Community Schools district are closed Tuesday due to an internet outage.

Here is a message from the school early Tuesday morning:

“Good morning PCS. We need to close school today (11/24) as we have no internet access, which is crippling our entire system. We have over 1,300 students learning virtually and with over 50% of our students not being able to learn, we cannot count the day. Our email is also not working. This has been a countywide issue and is a result of a large fiber being completely cut and will not be fixed anytime soon. We have no way of communicating with students virtually and can’t access our learning tools.”

