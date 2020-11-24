26ºF

Local News

Pinckney Community Schools closed Tuesday due to internet outage

Tags: Pinckney Community Schools, Livingston County, Michigan, Schools, Internet, School, Class, Canceled, Pinckney
Empty classroom
Empty classroom (Pixlr)

Schools within the Pinckney Community Schools district are closed Tuesday due to an internet outage.

Here is a message from the school early Tuesday morning:

“Good morning PCS. We need to close school today (11/24) as we have no internet access, which is crippling our entire system. We have over 1,300 students learning virtually and with over 50% of our students not being able to learn, we cannot count the day. Our email is also not working. This has been a countywide issue and is a result of a large fiber being completely cut and will not be fixed anytime soon. We have no way of communicating with students virtually and can’t access our learning tools.”

More: Livingston County news

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.