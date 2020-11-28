Gretchen Whitmer seeks $100m stimulus to aid Michigan economy

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reached out to the Republican-led legislature to pass a $100 million package.

In a letter sent to legislative leaders, Whitmer said the money would go directly to Michigan residents. She also asked to pass a permanent extension of unemployment benefits as the temporary extension runs out at the end of the year.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan rose to 341,941, with Friday’s update including 17,162 new cases over the last two days.

The full letter can be read below.