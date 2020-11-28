41ºF

Local News

Michigan shoppers: Are you more likely to shop at small businesses or big-box stores?

We want to hear from you

Cashier Druhan Parker, right, works behind a plexiglass shield Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, as he checks out shoppers Cassie Howard, left, and Paris Black at a store in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
The day after Black Friday is commonly known as Small Business Saturday, when consumers are encouraged to patronize and support small, local businesses.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. said if Michiganders switched one in every ten purchases from big-box stores to local businesses, it would pump more than a billion dollars into the economy and create more than 10,000 jobs.

With the coronavirus pandemic hitting locally-owned businesses extra hard, it’s safe to say that it’s important to support small businesses on more than one day this year to help them stay afloat.

Michigan shoppers, we want to know: Are you more likely to shop at small, locally-owned businesses or big-box stores? Why?

Take the quick poll and give us your reasoning in the form below.

