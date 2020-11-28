Stakes are higher for Metro Detroit small businesses trying to survive the pandemic

DETROIT – Small Business Saturday is here and the stakes are higher than ever for local businesses in the pandemic.

The state has launched a new “Support Local” campaign to help Michigan Businesses make it through the winter.

RELATED: Gretchen Whitmer seeks $100m stimulus to aid Michigan economy

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. said if Michiganders switched one in every ten purchases from big box stores to local businesses, it would pump more than a billion dollars into the economy and create more than 10,000 jobs.

Even Facebook started a campaign for the smaller, Black-owned companies.

Ron Ferguson is head of retail operations at Moneyball Sportswear in Southfield.

“We’re a sportswear company, we specialize in custom made uniforms, all sports, like basketball, football softball but we also have our own brand of clothing as well,” Ferguson said.

He’s gearing up for small business Saturday, but he knows this year things will be different.

“Obviously, you know, with corona going down, that kind of slowed down some traffic,” said Ferguson.

Although slower inside the store, Ferguson said things picked up on-line

“It pushed more people to on-line traffic,” Ferguson said. “Sales online are higher than normal.”

“More than 40% of Black Small Businesses shutdown this year due to COVID-19,” said Marketing Manager Racheal Hawk with Facebook. “Knowing that, we felt compelled to help.”

That’s why they started the Buy Black Friday Campaign, which urges people to ‘Buy Black’ and ‘Buy Small’ every Friday in November, but they’re extending that initiative to Small Business Saturday.

“Buy using your social media, so you can create a post using #BuyBlackChallenge or on Facebook or Instagram story, you can use the Buy Black sticker,” said Rachael Hawk.

“12TH and Viv is a luxury candle and skin care line that I created about 5 years ago,” said Darian Cook with 12th and Viv.

Cook said her online company is a partnership with her mother. It started with her love for candles and skincare. She’s also prepping for Small Business Saturday.

“Small Business Saturday is super important,” Cook said. “It definitely backs the small businesses; it keeps us coming.”

Cook said 2019 was a slow year for her and she feared 2020 would be the same due to the pandemic, but she said things did the opposite. Her sales picked up and she’s hoping Saturday, that trend will continue.

12th and Viv will offer 20% off any merchandise on Small Business Saturday. Also they will offer free shipping for Cyber Monday. More information can be found on the official 12th and Viv website here.

Moneyball Sportswear will offer 20% off on all items in-store and online. Classic hoodies are two for $65. There’s a deal with all socks. Buy one get one 50% off. More information can be found on the official Moneyball Sportswear Website here.

It’s been a tough year for local businesses, so let’s rally together to #SupportLocal this holiday season. We’re collecting a list of unique gift ideas for sale from your favorite local shops and businesses. Below is our second batch of ideas shared by readers like you. Check out the list and then add your own ideas using the form below, and sign up for our “Shop Local” email catalog from Vote 4 the Best.

READ MORE