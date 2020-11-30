Beaumont calls for videos, photos as Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams goes virtual

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Beaumont Hospital has held Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams every December since 2017 -- this year the event will be different due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The event was started to help fight the feeling of isolation children felt while stuck inside a hospital during the holidays. They gave the patients flashlights to wave out their windows for five minutes each night -- hoping that community members would come with flashlights and wave back. The community came out in force.

READ: Beaumont Hospital holds ‘Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams’ in December

The hospital said it’s not safe for people to gather outside the Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak this year -- so instead they’re turning the fourth annual Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams event into a virtual experience. It runs from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31.

Community members are asked to upload videos and photos to the Beaumont website. You will be asked to add a brief description and then your submission can be added to a gallery and available to share on the hospital’s social media. Beaumont will compile the videos and photos to create a video that will be shared with pediatric patients via social media.

The videos should follow these guidelines:

Identify yourself

Wish children sweet dreams and happy holidays

Shine a flashlight and consider sharing holiday decorations or lights

Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams is always incredibly meaningful to our patients and families,” Kathleen Grobbel, Child Life Supervisor at Beaumont Children’s said. “We are all looking forward to seeing the crowds outside the hospital again next year. However, I’m thrilled we will be able to continue the program virtually this year.”

Children admitted to pediatrics or the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in December will get a Moonbeams backpack that has fairy lights, glow sticks, light-up toys and a flashlight.

Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams was created by the Beaumont Children’s Pediatric Family Advisory Council at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Last year, Local 4′s Devin Scillian sang Christmas carols at Beaumont for Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams. You can watch that video below.