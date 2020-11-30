What Beaumont Hospital is doing to prepare for potential COVID-19 vaccine distribution

DETROIT – Beaumont Hospital is getting ready to receive, store and distribute both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines when they become available.

It’s a delicate operation that requires planning and specialized equipment. The freezers for the vaccine, look ordinary, but they’re not. They will be used for vaccine storage.

The Pfizer vaccine has to be stored at -94 degrees Fahrenheit to be stabilized. Beaumont has supplies and the storage capacity for as many as 300,000 doses of the vaccine.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Details on when COVID-19 vaccine could be made public for use

We’re learning more about how quickly the coronavirus vaccine could be rolled out. Plans are already underway right here in Michigan.

On Tuesday morning, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spent about an hour discussing vaccine preparations with physicians and other key people.

Click here to read more.