Detroiters aim to change home-delivery with new business

DETROIT – Between the pandemic and holiday season, people are relying on home deliveries more than ever.

A pair of Detroit entrepreneurs aims to change the industry, taking it from a corporate concept to a more personalized service.

“I want to take this to next level,” Meron Dinessa said.

Dinessa and Wilbur Hughes III believe the future of retail and running errands will involve smaller, more individualized delivery services.

“This is personal,” Hughes said. “You’re not calling a big company. We will get to you within the hour and get it done faster, so we can personalize.”

The Detroit business partners launched Zoom 2Day Deliveries with a handful of trucks and delivery drivers -- and the pair have a successful track record. Hughes is on the board of directors for Detroit Memorial Park, founded in 1925.

“We are the oldest corporation in Michigan, to our knowledge,” Hughes said.

The family-owned business wanted to expand and, with so many relying on home deliveries, they decided to rebrand their trucks and offer a new service.

“I think it’s good to have options, to have opportunities for minority-owned companies, there should be options for people in all industries,” Hughes said.

“There’s no limit,” Dinessa said. “It doesn’t matter, this country or another country, as far as you put your mind into, you can get anywhere you want to get. Keep dreaming, work hard. Do what you can do.”

More information on Zoom 2Day can be found on its official website, its official Facebook page or by phone at 248-855-8600.