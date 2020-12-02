Michigan brewery introduces ‘Big Gretch’ beer with governor on can wearing shades, chain

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A Michigan brewery introduced a new “Big Gretch” beer that shows the governor on the can wearing shades and a chain in the shape of the state.

Rake Beer Projects from Progressive Farmhouse Ales in Muskegon, Michigan, announced a petite dry hopped sour saison with mango that’s been dubbed “Big Gretch: The Return.”

Click here to visit the Rake Beer Projects website.

“What’s more to say, it’s an absolute crusher of a beer with a label depicting our governor rocking some Cartier shades and a 231 Chain. It’s fun, it’s goofy, and it’s a great beer,” the company posted on Instagram.

Within 10 minutes of being released, the beer was sold out, according to the company.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to each and every person that placed an order,” the company posted Tuesday night on Instagram. “As we always say, as long you wonderful people continue to support our crazy, silly, and fun ideas, we will continue to act on them.

“This is the largest single batch of beer that we have ever produced, and the most cases that we have ever released at once, all gone in under just 10 minutes. To those of you who were unable to get some, we apologize deeply. We intentionally made such a large amount this time around to try to ensure that each and every person that wanted some was able to get some. We will take this as a learning experience going forward.”