Rudy Giuliani to testify in Lansing Wednesday with allegations of Michigan election fraud

DETROIT – Some Michigan lawmakers will spend much of Wednesday holding a hearing about Detroit ballots, despite the fact that the state’s election results were certified.

US Attorney General William Barr announced Tuesday afternoon that the Justice Department has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the results of the presidential election.

Meanwhile, today Republican members of the State Senate Oversight Committee held a hearing on perceived irregularities with the vote count at Detroit’s TCF Center.

“I applaud the Michigan Senate for taking up such an important issue in today’s hearing. These hearings will continue to expose the unprecedented amount of irregularities that Michigan experienced in this election. As we learn the truth of what happened on Election Day and the days following, I call on all of our leaders to take steps to ensure that these embarrassing abuses never happen again,” said Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox, regarding today’s Michigan Senate hearing on the elections.

Tomorrow the state house will hold a similar hearing at which President Donald Trump’s Attorney Rudy Giuliani will testify.

Giuliani is flying into Michigan tomorrow to testify before the Michigan House Oversight Committee.

He says Trump’s campaign has found 300,000 ‘illegitimate ballots’ in Michigan.

Now the question is will Giuliani come to Michigan armed with any evidence after officials from both parties stated that the election here went well and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities?

Tomorrow’s meeting is taking place at 6 p.m. in room 519 of the Anderson House Office Building.

“Legislators have heard from thousands of concerned residents about Michigan’s election process. Numerous news reports of election irregularities across the state have also raised questions about functionality and transparency. Giuliani has stated there was widespread fraud in Michigan’s most recent election, and the House Oversight Committee will allow the president’s team to present their evidence of this fraud while delivering answers and clarity for the people of Michigan. The Board of State Canvassers unanimously asked the Legislature to look into issues that have arisen from the election and to hear public testimony when certifying the state’s results,” read a statement released by the House Republican Caucus Services.

Streaming video of Wednesday’s House Oversight Committee hearing can be seen here.

READ: ‘Watchers’ denied access to ballot counting at Detroit TCF Center due to COVID restrictions

READ MORE: Michigan House Speaker says GOP will launch vote counting inquiry