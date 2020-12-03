New COVID-19 testing site opens in Warren beginning Thursday

WARREN, Mich. – A new COVID-19 testing site is opening in Warren beginning Thursday.

The site, which offering saliva testing, will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays at the Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 8129 Packard Avenue.

The new location is one of now 22 community sites in Albion, Benton Harbor, Detroit, Ecorse, Flint, Grand Rapids, Grayling, Lansing, Niles, Roseville, Saginaw, and Wayne. The community sites are in partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

“We are delighted to partner with the state to operate a new community COVID-19 testing location in Macomb County,” said William Ridella, Macomb County Health Department director and health officer. “Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church of Warren is well known for the array of vital services they provide for the neighborhood. We expect many people to take advantage of this new indoor testing site.”

Appointments are encouraged and can be made either by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 and selecting “1,” or online. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows, but pre-registration is advised. Online registration is available at Michigan.gov/CoronavirusTest.

Test results can be obtained via phone, email or by logging into the results portal.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

