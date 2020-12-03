Warren neighbors win fight to keep traffic light in massive Mound Road rebuild project

WARREN, Mich. – The St. Anne’s subdivision in Warren was ready to fight against traffic light removal in a massive Mound Road rebuild project.

Neighbors Craig and Patty Bill and Melissa Gordon spread the word about Wednesday night’s meeting on the construction project that is streamlining from 11 Mile Road to M-59.

The nearly $100 million project is the largest federal grant for a non-federal road. The plan was to eliminate the cut-through and light at Arden Avenue -- the only way in and out for people in that subdivision.

About 150 or so neighbors were ready to be heard. They were then immediately notified that there had been a change and all traffic signals would stay.

However, the intersection of Mound Road and Arden will see a major change. The ability to cross Mound Road from east and west will end. This means all traffic would flow onto Mound, which many neighbors did not like.

Watch the full report in the video posted above.