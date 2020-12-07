Liquor licenses, permits suspended for businesses in Lansing, Lapeer for Emergency Order violations

LANSING, Mich. – Two Michigan businesses in Lansing and Lapeer have had their liquor licenses and permits suspended after they violated the state’s recent public health order meant to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) issued the emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits. The businesses are accused of multiple violations including allowing non-residential, in-person gatherings, providing in-person dining, failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons, and failure to prohibit patrons from congregating.

The emergency suspensions were ordered on Friday for the following establishments:

K Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a/ Royal Scot located at 4710-4722 W. Grand River Ave. Lansing. The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant (SDM) liquor licenses, and permits for additional bar (three), dance-entertainment, catering, Sunday Sales (A.M. and P.M.), Outdoor Service (three areas), Specific Purpose (Food), Specific Purpose (Golf), and Specific Purpose (Bowling).

Wood Chips, LLC d/b/a/ Wood Chips, located at 315 W. Nepessing St. Lapeer. The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant (SDM) liquor licenses, and permits for Sunday Sales (A.M. and P.M.) Entertainment, Outdoor Service, and Catering.

The licensees are scheduled to appear before an Administrative Law Judge on Friday for a virtual hearing on Zoom.

Any licensed establishment that is in violation of the MDHHS emergency order will be held strictly accountable and risk suspension or revocation of its license. All licensees must not only comply with the MDHHS Orders, but also local health department orders, and local ordinances regarding reduced occupancy rates and social distancing protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The MLCC Enforcement Division, is working diligently to ensure that licensees are compliant with the MDHHS orders. It investigates all complaints relative to allegations of violations of the Code, Rules and Executive Orders, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic. Since September 2020, the MLCC has suspended liquor licenses of an additional 10 establishments located throughout the state for violations of the emergency and executive orders due to the pandemic. Michigan State Police

The public can make reports by filing a complaint with the MLCC Enforcement Division online or by calling the division’s hotline, toll-free, at 866-893-2121.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 404,386 as of Monday, including 9,947 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes both Sunday and Monday data, totaling 9,350 new cases and an additional 93 deaths over the last two days.

