Mother’s car stolen from mechanic shop on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A mother is without a car after thieves stole it from a repair shop on Detroit’s west side.

“I had to get it repaired because somebody had put my car on the back,” India said.

India and her father dropped the car off at A-1 Auto transmission on 8 Mile Road a few weeks ago.

“I dropped my car Monday, last week. And for a whole week my car been sitting there,” India said. “My dad called me the next day, like, ‘I have some bad news for you.’ ... ‘Your car has been stolen,’”

Surveillance video shows the group walking up to the lot. One man keeps going while two make their way into the gate. The two know waste no time getting in the Dodge Durango.

Some time passes and the gate is pulled open by one of the culprits and the group flees the scene. India is worried about how she is going to transport her daughter. The shop has shown her what happened but hasn’t offered a solution.

“I don’t know what to do because I’m hurt because not only they stole for me they stole from my kid too,” India said.

The owner of the shop declined Local 4′s request for comment.

“He was saying that he was going to be in touch. Hopefully soon, because I have been without my truck for almost a month,” India said.

India has been able to borrow a family member’s car, but she knows that’s only a temporary solution.

