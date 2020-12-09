42ºF

Detroit schools extend Nikolai Vitti’s contract

DPSCD superintendent first hired in 2017

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Detroit Schools Superintendent Nikolai Vitti talks Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Detroit about the initiative to give about 51,000 K-12 public school students in Detroit computer tablets and high-speed internet to help transition from classroom to virtual learning during the coronavirus pandemic. As schools closed in March as part of the state's stay home order to slow the spread of the virus many suburban districts quickly moved teaching online. Detroit lagged because nine of 10 students don't have access to tablets, computers or the internet. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
DETROIT – Superintendent Nikolai Vitti’s contract has been extended another three years beyond its current expiration, the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) announced this week.

The Detroit School Board voted 5-2 to approve the extension during a meeting Tuesday night. His current contract is set to expire June 30, 2022. The new one will start July 1, 2022 and expire in 2025.

Vitti first stepped into the Detroit superintendent position in 2017. He previously served as Duval schools superintendent.

According to DPSCD, a pay increase for Vitti will be predicated on teacher performances. An amendment to the contract links his percentage of salary increase and one-time bonuses to that of teachers for a given contract year.

Moreover, the district said under the terms of the contract it will contribute 25% -- or a total of $50,000 -- to a tax-sheltered annuity.

