Detroit schools extend Nikolai Vitti’s contract

DETROIT – Superintendent Nikolai Vitti’s contract has been extended another three years beyond its current expiration, the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) announced this week.

The Detroit School Board voted 5-2 to approve the extension during a meeting Tuesday night. His current contract is set to expire June 30, 2022. The new one will start July 1, 2022 and expire in 2025.

Vitti first stepped into the Detroit superintendent position in 2017. He previously served as Duval schools superintendent.

According to DPSCD, a pay increase for Vitti will be predicated on teacher performances. An amendment to the contract links his percentage of salary increase and one-time bonuses to that of teachers for a given contract year.

Moreover, the district said under the terms of the contract it will contribute 25% -- or a total of $50,000 -- to a tax-sheltered annuity.

