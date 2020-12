STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Sterling Heights police said 77-year-old Mukades Gishta has been found.

Police said Gishta was last seen at about 9 a.m. Wednesday walking on Lancelot Drive toward 17 Mile Road.

Gishta is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, about 135 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Police said she is a diabetic, has early dementia and does not speak English.

More: Missing in Michigan