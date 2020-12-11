Canada, US border closure extended through Jan. 2021

The closure of the border between the U.S. and Canada has yet again been extended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Dec. 11 that the U.S.-Canada border will remain closed at least until Jan. 21, 2021 in order to “keep Canadians safe” amid the ongoing global health crisis.

Update on our border: To keep Canadians safe, we’ve extended the measures currently in place at the Canada-US border by another 30 days. Non-essential travel between our two countries remains restricted until at least January 21st, 2021. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 11, 2020

The same rules still apply: Essential travel, including certain workers and transportation of goods, is still allowed to cross the border between the neighboring countries. Nonessential travel is prohibited across the U.S.-Canada border.

Canada and the U.S. have limited border crossings since March, extending the restrictions each month. Before Friday’s announcement, the latest closure extension was slated to expire on Dec. 21.

On Dec. 1, Trudeau said the ban on nonessential travel with the United States will not be lifted until COVID-19 is significantly more under control around the world.

Quick facts about the US-Canada border restrictions: