Report: Canada extends US border closure until Dec. 21

DETROIT – The U.S.-Canada border will remain closed to non-essential travel for another month, according to reports.

The current extension of the border crossing restrictions was set to expire Nov. 21, 2020. That has been extended until at least Dec. 21, CBC News reports. A formal announcement is expected later this week.

Canada - United States border closure extended again, this time until December 21st, CBC News has learned. The formal announcement is to be made later this week. — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) November 18, 2020

The restrictions were first announced on March 18 and were extended in April, May, June, July, August, September, October and now again in November.

Essential cross-border workers like healthcare professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross. Truck drivers are critical as they move food and medical goods in both directions. Much of Canada’s food supply comes from or via the U.S.

CBC: Majority entering Canada given OK not to quarantine

CBS News also reports more than five million arrivals into Canada have been allowed to skip the 14-day quarantine requirement put in place when the country closed its borders to non-essential travel in late March, the Canada Border Services Agency estimates.

From the CBC report:

“The data — which was compiled by the CBSA at the request of CBC News — shows that more than 80 per cent of the 6.5 million total arrivals into Canada between March 31 and Nov. 12 were exempt from the quarantine meant to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The arrival numbers include repeat entries by the same person.

The federal government exempts travellers from quarantine when they’re providing services deemed “essential.” Those exempt include flight crew and emergency response workers, as well as truck drivers who cross the border multiple times.”

Read more here.

Quick facts about the US-Canada border restrictions:

Canadian citizens, permanent residents and Registered Indians under the Indian Act continue to enter Canada by right, and are subject to COVID-19 entry screening measures.

The CBSA has temporarily suspended or reduced service at certain small vessel reporting sites, small airports of entry, ferry terminals and to the Remote Area Border Crossing program. Travelers should review the list of CBSA locations that remain open during this temporary service suspension.

All persons entering Canada, unless exempted – no matter their country of origin or mode of entry - MUST isolate themselves for 14 days if they have symptoms of or confirmed COVID-19 or quarantine themselves for 14 days if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19. Foreign nationals who are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 will not be permitted to enter Canada, regardless of their reason for travel.

Travelers should consult the respective provincial/territorial websites to ensure that they are aware of the provincial/territorial entry, quarantine and public health requirements and can abide by those requirements.

As of March 31, 2020, anyone arriving in Canada in any mode (air, land, marine or rail) must provide their contact information to a border services officer when seeking entry. This information is collected on behalf of Public Health Agency of Canada to support the compliance to, and enforcement of, the 14 day quarantine or isolation requirement outlined in the Order in Council. Travelers are encouraged to download the mobile ArriveCAN App prior to arrival to reduce wait times and limit contact at the border. The App is available on the Apple App and Google Play stores.

For the latest on cross-border programs and services, travelers can call the CBSA’s Border Information Service at 1-800-461-9999.

Read more: