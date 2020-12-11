Video: Concrete pouring for Hudson’s site skyscraper in Detroit on Dec. 10, 2020

DETROIT – This video shows construction crews on Dec. 10, 2020 in Detroit working to pour concrete for the Hudson’s site skyscraper.

In 2017, developer Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock broke ground on what at the time was expected to become Detroit’s tallest building upon completion.

However, in 2019 Bedrock said it scrapped plans for a public observation deck, so it’s possible the new building will not reach the initial estimate of 734-feet, which would’ve been taller than the Renaissance Center.

Bedrock also estimates the building will not be finished until sometime in 2023, a year later than announced.

On Oct. 28, 2018, Bedrock released new details and renderings of the skyscraper to be built at the old Hudson's site in Detroit. (WDIV)

Here are the first renderings released by Bedrock:

Renderings of a skyscraper planned for the old Hudson's department store site in Detroit.

The new skyscraper is being built on the site of the famous Hudson’s building. Hudson’s Department Store still brings back memories for many who grew up in the Detroit area.

The famous store sat in the heart of downtown Detroit, on Woodward and Gratiot avenues from 1911 to 1998, when it was demolished. It was eventually the tallest department store in the world.

Hudson's Department Store building in Detroit. (HistoricDetroit.Org/Burton)

The store opened in 1911, and by 1954, Hudson’s had sales of more than $163 million ($1.28 billion today). As Detroit’s population began to decline, so did popular businesses around the city.

Hudson’s closed its doors on Jan. 17, 1983, after more than 90 years. The company’s corporate offices remained in the building, with about 1,200 employees.

